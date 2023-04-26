I recently had a couple in my office who were both thinking about retirement and the end of life as they knew it, there words not mine. They both struggled with the idea of not having something to do every day, a reason to get out of bed. Many people who retire or have to quit working for any reason, struggle with these questions.

Starting or devoting more time to a hobby, travel and spending time with family and friends are some great things to do when you have more time available. However, many seniors decide to take a different path and choose to volunteer to stay active and involved in their community. At Aging Matters we have several ways to help if that is the path you choose.

The Aging Matters Long-term Care Ombudsman Program is always looking for volunteers in our 18 county region. The word Ombudsman was borrowed from Swedish, where it means “representative,” the Long-term Care Ombudsman Program volunteer is a representative who seeks to advocate for individual residents as well as educate and inform the public regarding resident rights and long-term care facility issues. Volunteer Ombudsmen visit with residents of Residential Care, Assisted Living, and Skilled Nursing Facilities providing support and assistance with any problems or complaints, they become the “voice” for residents in those facilities. The volunteer will have to go through screenings and a training process and then will be assigned to a facility, where they will receive addition orientation to the facility and its’ procedures prior to making regular contact with the residents. There is constant contact and support from the Ombudsman Director and her team.

Another way to volunteer is by becoming a Silver Haired Legislator. The Silver Haired Legislature (SHL) is a formally elected body of citizens 60 years of age or older that promote conscientious legislative advocacy for Missouri’s older adults.

All members are volunteers who want a chance to give back to the community. The elected delegates participate in a mock legislative session patterned after the MO General Assembly in the fall, where they debate the different priorities from all over the state and select the ones that best help Missouri seniors. The SHL delegates work all year as advocates for senior issues.

The requirements for SHL are that one should be able to travel to Jefferson City and/or Cape Girardeau for meetings. It is beneficial for the elected person to be able to send and receive emails, because when the state legislators are in session things happen quickly. The other obvious requirement is that one should be interested in the betterment of the lives of Missouri senior citizens.

Elections will be held May 11 at the Senior Nutrition Centers during regular business hours. If you are interested in becoming a SHL delegate, you should file a Declaration of Candidacy with Aging Matters. This statement must arrive in the office by close of business on May 4. You may obtain an application by contacting our office at 1-800-392-8771 or locally at 335-3331 or pick one up at your local senior center. Please consider making a difference in your community by joining the SHL.

If you have questions or need more assistance, please call Aging Matters 1-800-392-8771, because, Aging Matters.