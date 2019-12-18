{{featured_button_text}}
What is a sign?

It is something that is intended to do a couple of things: grab your attention and then tell you something. As you drive along the highway, there are always signs that let you know what to expect next; a hazardous curve, a steep hill, and entry way, an exit. Billboards are designed to grab your attention, to do it quickly, and then leave you with a message you won’t soon forget. Some are humorous, some are serious, some are bold, or subtle. But, they all seem to grab our attention.

The Holy Bible tells us there is a sign regarding the promised coming Messiah. “The Lord Himself will give you a sign: Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a Son, and shall call His name Immanuel.” Isaiah 7:14.

This sign is designed to get our attention and tell us something. Whether we believe this sign or not is up to each of us. Of course there are those who proclaim to be atheists and nonbelievers. Yet, isn’t it interesting that our world revolves around the birth of Jesus Christ? Our calendars are set up from the time of His birth – BC or AD. Each new year we fill in our calendars with activities, appointments, schedules, events all based on the same rotation of days; the birth of Jesus Christ.

What is Christmas without Christ? Put an X before mas, and you are leaving out Christ, which is what our celebrations should be about. As you are finishing up your decorating, your shopping, or planning, watch for the signs that will be grabbing your attention. Are they superficial, or eternal in their message?

May each one draw you closer to the true meaning of the season: “Jesus is the reason for the season”, the virgin birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. On this Dec. 25, why not take a moment and sing Happy Birthday to Jesus! After all, this is the day we have set aside to celebrate His birth. “And they shall call His name Immanuel, which is translated, God with us.” Matthew 1:23

Audrey B. Unruh

