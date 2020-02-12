Impeachment circus finally leaves town

Finally—after months of wild accusations, public testimony from 17 witnesses, unconstitutional tactics by Washington Democrats, and an outcome known long ago—the impeachment of President Donald Trump has fallen flat on its face. Even before the President was elected, the Washington political establishment had desperately tried to remove him, the Left first started talking impeachment nearly 1,200 days ago. From the fabricated claims of Russian collusion confirmed false by the Mueller report to the made-up bribery claims of Adam Schiff, I have stood firm with the President and the people of Missouri throughout all of this chaos and voted against any attempt by the Left to undermine our Commander-in-Chief.

The hatred people like Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden and the Democrat Establishment have for the President knows no bounds, and the State of the Union address proved it. As President Trump used his speech to the nation to celebrate America’s strength and applaud our comeback, Washington Democrats sat stiff as boards. Whether it was pledging to protect the health care rights of Americans with pre-existing conditions, preserving Social Security for seniors, or all-time low unemployment for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Asian Americans, every time the President delivered proof that our nation was stronger than ever, the Left showed no interest in celebrating our success.

