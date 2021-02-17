Impeachment: The Sequel

Nearly a month after Joe Biden promised unity, the division in our country has only grown deeper thanks to the partisan actions of Washington Democrats. They are bending the rules to push a massive bailout package through Congress while at the same time trying to impeach a President who has already left office.

So far this impeachment trial has played out like a re-run of a bad sitcom. The plot is known, the outcome is guaranteed, and the emotions are forced with bad acting.

In fact, 44 Senators – including both of Missouri’s senators – voted to declare this farce of a trial unconstitutional before it ever got under way. Impeachment was put in place to remove a president from office – not to punish a private citizen after their term has already ended.

This past week the nine House Democrats managing impeachment used footage from the Charlottesville riot and dug up the failed plot from last year to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer – trying to tie anything they could to President Trump.

It was a show trial, designed only to unite Washington Democrats, whose hatred of Donald Trump and Conservatives is the one thing that binds them all together.