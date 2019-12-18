Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a follow-up audit report which was conducted regarding the Madison County Collector and property tax system, which received a "poor" rating in July 2019.
According to Galloway's office, the follow-up review found that the Madison County Commission and the county collector have made progress implementing the audit recommendation to better protect taxpayer dollars.
"When public resources are stolen, it is vital for public officials to restore citizens' confidence as soon as possible," Galloway said. "I am encouraged this follow-up report shows officeholders in Madison County are taking the steps necessary to restore that trust. My office will continue to work with law enforcement officials as the criminal charges are prosecuted."
The auditor's report identified five areas of concern which were evaluated during the follow-up review and three of the recommendations were implemented with the other two partially implemented or progress has been made.
The first part of the audit regards missing monies and other questionable deleted transactions. According to the report, between Jan. 1, 2017 and Oct. 31, 2018, monies totaling at least $13,263 were receipted and the transactions were then deleted from the property tax system.
In addition, other transactions totaling at least $2,056 were receipted and deleted from the system during the period and were questionable.
The report stated the Auditor's Office recommended the Madison County Commission and the county collector work with law enforcement officials to locate the missing monies and take the necessary actions to obtain restitution.
The status of the recommendations is said to be "implemented" by the report. Galloway's office said the county collector has indicated she and the county commission continue to work with law enforcement regarding the prosecution of former Deputy Collector Kelsey Skaggs-Gresham.
Skaggs-Gresham was charged with five counts of stealing in August and the case is still ongoing as of November. The report states the county collector has indicated the county has filed a claim with its surety bonding company and resolution of the claim is pending the outcome of the criminal case.
According to the audit report, during the audit performed in July the county collector did not segregate accounting duties and did not perform a supervisory review of detailed accounting and banking records. The auditor's office recommended accounting duties be segregated to the extent possible or ensure independent or supervisory reviews.
The report listed the status of this recommendation as "in progress" and indicated the county collector plans to implement an independent review process between herself and the newly hired Deputy Collector Sarah Garcia. The two will review each other's transactions including daily batch reports and reviewing adjustments.
The report states this new process is expected to be implemented within one to two months. In addition, it is reported the county commission has been receiving and reviewing selected daily batch reports and supporting documentation.
The audit report also addressed issues with the county collector where deleted transactions in the property tax system were not reviewed and approved. The report recommended the county collector require an independent and/or supervisory review and approval of all deleted transactions and adjustments made from the property tax system.
The status of this finding is indicated as "implemented" in the report, stating personnel in the county collector's office no longer have the ability to delete transactions and all corrections are done through the adjustment function.
The report says they observed the county collector attempt to delete a transaction and noted the system would not allow it to occur.
Other findings included receipts not being in numerical sequence. The report recommended procedures to account for all slip numbers and the status of the recommendation is "implemented."
Lastly, the report stated the office shared user identification and passwords for the property tax system. It was recommended all employees have unique user identification and passwords containing a minimum number of characters and that they be changed periodically.
The report lists this recommendation as "partially implemented" due to the newly hired Garcia using the password of a former employee because the operating system contractor had not set up a new identification. The report said during the review they noted no other employees using shared user identification.
“We’ve worked hard over the past year to resolve and improve our systems and policies to ensure this never happens again,” Collector Debby Boone said. “As soon as any discrepancies were discovered we have been as transparent as possible with all the agencies involved.
"This has been a long process, but through it all, it has made us a stronger and more efficient county.”
