The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library is hosting "The Importance of Pollinators and Native Plants" with Quail Forever Wildlife Biologist Rachel Settle from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 28.

The program will be going over the importance of pollinators and native plants and how to incorporate native plants into your garden whether it is big or small.

The free program is open to all ages and kids and parents will receive a make your own native seed butterfly to plant at home.

"My goal for this program is to teach just how important pollinators are and how they affect our everyday lives, even if we don't realize it," Settle said. "In fact, 1 out of every 3 bites of food you eat exists because of pollinators. They also contribute over 200 billion dollars to our global economy."

Settle said pollinators are declining worldwide and it is up to us to help them.

"The solution is planting native plants," Settle said. "You don't need to own a large amount of land to help either. You can plant in your backyard, garden, or even have a single potted plant. Every little bit helps and everyone can help."

Settle will have much more to share during the program, so if you would like to learn more about pollinators, native plants and what you can do to help come to "The Importance of Pollinators and Native Plants" program at 6 p.m., Sept. 28 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

