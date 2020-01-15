Any day now, roughly 400 Fredericktown citizens will receive a survey in the mail. This survey is very important and City Administrator James Settle urges all who receive it to take the time to fill it out.
"The City of Fredericktown is in the process of trying to receive grants to repair, overlay or replace some of our city streets," Settle said. "As we all know, just about everywhere you look the streets are in need of some attention. The problem is the cost of these repairs are very expensive and require equipment that the city does not have to do them correctly."
Settle said, in order to be in the running for the grants, the city has to be in a certain percentage of scale made by the State of Missouri's Department of Economic Development Business and Community Solutions based on the city's percentage of low to moderate income.
"In order for the state to determine this percentage, we need the community's help," Settle said. "We sent off names and addresses of all our citizens and they randomly selected the recipients of the survey."
Settle said the surveys can be brought to City Hall, mailed to City Hall, dropped off at the City Light and Water drop box or he will even come pick it up. He said it is just very important that the surveys are returned because they must receive 80 percent of them back.
You have free articles remaining.
"There are only two ways the city will be able to get some of these larger repairs done and that's either raising taxes or to get some assistance through grants," Settle said. "Like myself, I do not think anyone likes paying taxes."
Settle said he can not express enough how important it is to check your mail in the next few days and make sure the survey does not end up in the junk mail pile or the trash.
"We appreciate your help with this project, and if you have any questions please call me at 573-783-3683," Settle said. "If for some reason you have trouble returning the survey, just call me or city hall and I will be more than happy to come pick them up myself and return them."
Surveys must be completed and returned no later than Feb. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.