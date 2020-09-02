Improvements to Securities Act, continue focus on protecting vulnerable Investors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pursuant to Senate Bill 599, new protections for senior investors went into effect Aug. 28, 2020. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the changes to Sections 409.605 to 409.630, RSMo., also called the Senior Savings Protection Act.

“These are necessary changes to the Senior Savings Protection Act provide our office additional tools to protect all Missouri investors, but especially the most vulnerable,” Ashcroft said. “I’m pleased we are making changes to civil penalties – removing the cap on civil penalties for multiple violations and increasing the per violation cap. It’s important to have these increased penalties in place to be part of the orders handed down to broker-dealers or fraudsters who have taken advantage of Missouri investors.”

In SB 599, the House and Senate passed amendments which will protect senior Missourians. Specifically, the bill updates definitions of key terms to match industry standards and allows the commissioner of securities or director of the Department of Health and Senior Services to better protect investors. It removes the cap on civil penalties for multiple violations, increases the per violation cap from $10,000 to $25,000 and increases the civil penalty for violations against elderly individuals from $5,000 to $15,000.

Other key enhancements include: