In the gap

According to the dictionary a gap is "an unfilled space, an opening, or an empty part."

When I think of a gap, I consider what it takes to cross over that area or situation.

There are a number of long bridges in the United States that cross large bodies of water in order to provide access to the other shore. The longest is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in Louisiana, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. It is 24 miles long, cost $46 million to build, and was opened in 1956. It is the man-made structure that covers the gap from one side of the state to the other. It provides a way for daily access by those who use it.

In our everyday lives, there are times when we need support to help us fill the gap. It might be at work that we need assistance in fulfilling our obligation and someone comes along, fills that need, and provides an answer.

In the area of sports, maybe the number one athlete in a certain position is unavailable because of an injury or family situation. Someone is asked to step up to the plate and fill that gap.