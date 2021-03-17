Incentive programs work for rural Missouri

Growing up, I remember my mom working at our local clothing factory in the late 1980s making smocks and aprons.

The farm economy was especially tough, and since my brother, sister and I were all in school, it was a good opportunity. Back then, it was pretty common to have factories in small towns.

Our rural communities have seen considerable change since then and, frankly, the need for investment is great. A little-known commission within the Missouri Department of Agriculture is making a big impact across our state. The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority, or MASBDA, issues targeted tax credits and grants for investments in specific types of businesses. Since 2000, MASBDA estimates its tax credit programs have generated $247 million in direct and indirect benefits to our state. Several of the most valuable credits are set to expire this year and need to be extended.

Some of the most valuable of MASBDA's tax credits are the New Generation Cooperative Incentive, the Agricultural Product Utilization Contributor Program and the Meat Processing Facility Investment Program. These credits support local jobs by spurring investment in value-added processing facilities. This helps keep more of the benefits of Missouri agriculture in our local communities.