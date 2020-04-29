Increased capacity allows Missouri to expand criteria for testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Testing capacity in Missouri continues to increase. Between the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, and at least 15 private national and in-state laboratories and participating health care institutions, approximately 50,000 tests could be performed each week, if needed.

Due to this increased access to testing, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued new testing criteria which allows for comprehensive testing in congregate facilities for both staff and patients to be conducted by the state laboratory. The expansion of the criteria also enables more first responders to be tested by the state laboratory.

Along with the greater capacity that has been reached among laboratories, there is also greater access to testing for patients throughout Missouri. More than 100 test sample collection sites can be found throughout the state to date. See interactive map of these sites here.