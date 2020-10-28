Increased COVID-19 community testing efforts ongoing in Missouri

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is announcing additional free COVID-19 testing at various sites in Missouri in a regular, weekly pattern.

These new testing sites are part of national surge testing efforts, and will temporarily increase federal support to areas in Missouri where there have been recent increased levels of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak. These sites are also located in higher population areas that consistently have had a high demand during state-hosted community testing events.

The new testing sites are located in Columbia (Boone County), Cape Girardeau (Cape Girardeau County), Branson (Taney County), Lee’s Summit (Jackson County) and St. Louis City. Additional information about testing dates and times is below.

Overall, Missouri has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and can benefit from additional opportunities to identify new cases, especially for those who are asymptomatic. HSS and DHSS will perform surge testing in these locations at no charge to those tested.