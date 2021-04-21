Increased funding needed for state and local roads

Rural residents and farmers understand the importance of good roads and bridges. It’s the reason why Missouri Farm Bureau has long supported essential funding for our state and local highway infrastructure. This support goes as far back as the “Get Missouri Out of the Mud” campaign 100 years ago this decade when the state’s first fuel tax was enacted.

Today Missouri’s fuel tax is 17 cents per gallon and was last increased in the 1990s. Only Alaska has a lower fuel tax. Missouri has the seventh-largest state highway system in the nation, and just four states have less available highway revenue per mile. Our state also ranks third nationally in the lowest administrative costs per mile. Any way you look at it, Missouri motorists get a pretty good bang for our buck.

MoDOT estimates that since the last time the fuel tax was raised, the purchasing power of that 17 cents has dropped to six cents while the costs of asphalt, concrete and steel have increased 200 to 300 percent. It is also estimated that the average Missourian pays about $30 per month in state and federal transportation taxes and fees – far less than the cost of cable television.