Independence Day Fun
Independence Day Fun

Fredericktown July 4th

Bella, 3, Abby, 9, and Kenzie Rehkop, 7, sit in the back of their family van waiting for the fireworks Friday night.
Fredericktown July 4th

Gracie Jones, 9, and Olivia Hampton, 4, play in the puddles left from the rain storm which came through town just hours before the fireworks show. 
Fredericktown July 4th

Jackson Goodman, 2, enjoys a snack as he waits for the show. 
Fredericktown July 4th

Caidon Carter, 4, Autumn Dill, 8, and Summer Boone, 6, show up to Rotary Park dressed in their best red, white and blue outfits. 
Fredericktown July 4th

Adilyn, 5, and Maylee Adams, 18 months, pass the time playing while they wait for the fireworks, Friday.
Fredericktown July 4th

The fireworks display Friday night in Fredericktown lasted more than 40 minutes, filling the air with spectacular colors, lights and smoke. 
