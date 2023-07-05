Independence Day is a cherished holiday where we get together with friends and family, fire up the grill, and sit back to watch fireworks. But it’s also a time to reflect on what it means to live in the freest nation in the world, with a government of, by, and for the people. While much has changed in the 247 years that have passed since our nation was founded, the fight to protect our liberties and freedoms continues to this day.

Reflecting on the circumstances our Founding Fathers faced yields some interesting parallels to today. Under British rule, the king and the wealthy treated the colonists like second-class citizens. Today, many working-class Americans feel like they have been forgotten by Washington and the government. There are regulations like the Waters of the United States rule that threatens farmers’ livelihoods, proposals to ban gas-powered cars and stoves that rural Americans rely on every day, and policies that seem to favor the wealthy and politically connected. To be clear, the challenges we face today pale in comparison to what the American colonists experienced under British rule. But there’s no doubt a change of direction is badly needed.

That’s why when I became Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees our nation’s economic policies like tax and trade, I promised that the committee would focus on the needs of working-class Americans. Over the first six months of the year, the committee has traveled to places like Georgia, Oklahoma, and West Virginia to hear directly from farmers, ranchers, and small businesses who don’t have the means or the time to travel to Washington to advocate for change. Whether it’s getting rid of policies that pay people not to work, stopping the reckless spending that created the most painful economic crisis in my lifetime, or strengthening our supply chain to reduce our dependence on China, Americans made it loud and clear about the direction they want Washington to go. And that’s why we’ve crafted an economic and jobs package that focuses on these policies and our nation’s most precious resource: The American worker.

As we celebrate the founding of our great nation, we’re also reminded that there are thousands of service members stationed abroad, defending the same liberties the colonists fought and died for in the American Revolution. I hope everyone will say a prayer for those who are serving overseas and for their families.

While many Americans are concerned with the direction our nation is headed, it’s important to remember that part of what makes our country great is the resiliency of its people. Against all odds, we defeated the British Empire – the most powerful nation in the world – with an army made up of blacksmiths, farmers, and ranchers. And despite the many challenges our nation has faced since then, our freedoms are still intact. Fighting for our liberties and rural values in Washington is the honor of a lifetime, and I wish each and every one of you a Happy Independence Day.