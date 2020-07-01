× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a few days, we will be celebrating Independence Day here in the United States.

It will be different this year from any other year in the past. Many parts of our nation are still in "shut down," due to the worldwide spread of a virus. Who would have ever thought that such a thing could be happening around the world? Yet, it is here and is very real.

We usually celebrate the fourth of July with nationwide gatherings for concerts, fireworks displays, city and family celebrations, barbecues, music, and overall times of enjoying our freedoms. I do know that many events have been cancelled, which personally is disappointing to me. I understand, but don’t know that I necessarily agree with giving up another of our freedoms of expression.

According to my dictionary, independence is described as: “freedom from the control, influence, support, or help of another.” Our nations forefathers wanted freedom of speech, religion, and tyranny and many lives have been sacrificed in order to give us those privileges. Our nation is in turmoil right now, and many of our freedoms are being questioned. Are we willing to sit back and allow our privileges to be taken from us, or are we strong enough and willing to step up to the plate and secure what has been given to us?