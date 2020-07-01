In a few days, we will be celebrating Independence Day here in the United States.
It will be different this year from any other year in the past. Many parts of our nation are still in "shut down," due to the worldwide spread of a virus. Who would have ever thought that such a thing could be happening around the world? Yet, it is here and is very real.
We usually celebrate the fourth of July with nationwide gatherings for concerts, fireworks displays, city and family celebrations, barbecues, music, and overall times of enjoying our freedoms. I do know that many events have been cancelled, which personally is disappointing to me. I understand, but don’t know that I necessarily agree with giving up another of our freedoms of expression.
According to my dictionary, independence is described as: “freedom from the control, influence, support, or help of another.” Our nations forefathers wanted freedom of speech, religion, and tyranny and many lives have been sacrificed in order to give us those privileges. Our nation is in turmoil right now, and many of our freedoms are being questioned. Are we willing to sit back and allow our privileges to be taken from us, or are we strong enough and willing to step up to the plate and secure what has been given to us?
Down through the years, we have been a giving nation. We have come to the aid of millions around the world when they have needed help. Yes, we have made some mistakes along the way, but we also have been generous to those in need. I agree, there are always things that could be better and areas where we need improvement. Part of that is a learning process as we go along.
Change is true in every area of our lives; that we learn as we mature. At the same time, we are a blessed nation and we need to be thankful and grateful for all that we have. This coming weekend, July 4th, let’s join one another in giving thanks for all that we enjoy and pray that we will come together in unity and not be a divided nation. All I can say is, “God, please continue to bless America and let us be the people who You would have us to be.”
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY everyone.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!