Individual tax filing, payment deadline extended to May 17

• This relief applies to individual taxpayers, including those who pay self-employment tax. However, it does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021; that deadline has not changed.

• Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17, 2021. Individuals that file their return and pay their balance by May 17, 2021, will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the tax paid by May 17.

• Customers may still ask for an extension of time to file their individual income taxes. With that extension, the return will not be due until October 15, 2021. However, any payments must still be made by May 17, 2021.

Earlier this year, the IRS announced that the nation’s 2021 electronic tax filing season would begin on February 12. On that date, the IRS began accepting and processing e-filed 2020 tax year returns. Since e-filed state returns are first sent to the IRS, the Department also began accepting and processing e-filed returns for the 2020 tax year on February 12.