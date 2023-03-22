Have you ever considered what might be influencing you or your family members?

As you drive down the highway, how often do you look at the billboards? There are as many different messages on those boards as could possibly be imagined. When I was young and our family would be driving somewhere, we played the ABC game where each of us would try to find letters of the alphabet on a billboard or sign, call out the word, then move to the next letter. It was a challenge to find the J, Q, X or Z letters sometimes, but fun for us all.

And do you remember years ago all the Burma Shave little signs along the sides of the roads with messages? Maybe some of these ads make you stop and think, then there are others that you maybe wished you hadn’t even noticed. Yet, there they are for everyone to see and then consider.

How about all the advertising pictures that are on our television sets. Most programing has more ads than the actual movie or program. If you’re like me, I turn the volume off until the ads are over. I don’t watch nor do I care to listen. But there are others that soak up every morsel of information that comes along. Magazines, flyers, cards, papers are all full of ads. Now I realize ads help pay for expenses, so I’m not against them, but I just wonder how much influence many of them have on our lives.

People can also be influencers in our lives. Negative or positive actions and words can make a lot of difference, especially when we are young.

How we are taught or treated can put a lasting stamp on us and might result in issues that we must deal with later in life. Look at the world around us and see what kind of influence is being indoctrinated on our children and young people.

I believe some of the guidelines of Biblical truths are becoming blurred or eradicated and it is difficult for children to know right from wrong.

It is important for each of us to be the best example and influencer that we can be in every aspect of our lives. Kindness, understanding, forgiveness, thoughtfulness, are just some of the ways that we might be able to influence others in a positive way. It might mean that we do not agree with other’s opinions, but as long as we stay committed to the truths of God’s Word, then I believe we are on the right track. Our Heavenly Father will never guide us on the wrong path. He loves all of us too much.