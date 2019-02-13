Try 1 month for 99¢
Fredericktown City Council

The Fredericktown City Council discusses an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Fredericktown and Madison County at the Feb. 11 meeting.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

The Fredericktown City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting Feb. 11 to finalize details to an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Fredericktown and Madison County.

The agreement is a glimmer of hope for those waiting for the bridge over Village Creek on City Lake Road to reopen. The agreement would have Madison County acquire and pay for the engineering costs of the new bridge as long as the bids come below $130,000 for the construction of the bridge.

At that point the fate of the bridge will fall into the hands of the City of Fredericktown. If the city chooses to accept a bid at or under $130,000, the plan will go ahead. If the aldermen choose to decline a bid which falls within those guidelines, the city will be required to reimburse Madison County for the engineering expenses. 

In other business, Mayor Kelly Korokis said the Parks Board met Feb. 7 and has decided to keep league fees the same this year. She said they may change next year, once they have done more research on prices in the area. The next meeting of the Parks Board is set for March 7.

The council approved the request to rent a boom axe for ditch and creek clearing at the cost of $2,000 for the week. 

Two requests from the sanitation department for the purchase of trash carts and two dumpsters were approved by the aldermen. City Administrator James Settle said these are budgeted items and that they try to purchase 50 trash carts each year in order to replace those that break.

Spring Cleanup was set for April 8 through April 13. Settle said the date was moved up one week due to Good Friday. This will be the one and only cleanup for the year.

St. Michael Church was approved for a temporary permit license to hold its annual St. Patty's Day Mouse Races.

The council then went into closed session for one contract matter, one litigation matter and two personnel matters. During closed session Don Krieger was promoted to park foreman.

Before going into regular session business, Eli England from Boy Scout Troop 27 led the council in invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Korokis made four recommendations for appointment to the Park Board. J.R. Jensen, Sherry Polete, Dave Ward and Chuck Penuel were all approved by the council for appointment.

The council then passed three ordinances to mirror changes to Missouri State statutes. A fourth ordinance was also passed to enact regulations to fats, oils and grease control.

Richard Macke said Dollar Tree is advancing well and is looking for an early March opening.

The aldermen then approved a request for a minor subdivision in the 500 block of Newberry.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Feb. 25, following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com or at 573-783-3366

