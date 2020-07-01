Intolerant of our America

Recently, the mob has used their anger against our police officers to fuel their hatred of some of the biggest names in our nation’s history. Whether it’s George Washington who led us through the Revolutionary War and served as our first President, Abraham Lincoln who authored the Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War, or Teddy Roosevelt who broke up big corporations and empowered the people, no American hero is safe from the mob’s destruction. A statue of George Washington was toppled after rioters burned an American flag. In our nation’s capital, a statue paid for by freed slaves to honor President Lincoln’s work to abolish slavery is in danger of being torn down. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio is removing a statue of Teddy Roosevelt that has stood in front of The American Museum of Natural History since before the attacks of Pearl Harbor. These attempts to censor our past are incredibly dangerous. We should be honoring these great Americans for who they are, instead of tearing them down for being human and having flaws.