Introduce and Inspire, with a view from the sky

The Young Eagles Rally returned to Madison County, Saturday, for a fourth time.

The Experimental Aircraft Association, EAA, Chapter 1635 began hosting this event in 2019 and has since expanded to hosting rallies in other communities as well, such as Bonne Terre, Perryville, and Farmington.

Saturday's EAA sponsored event was for youth aged 8 to 17. Throughout the day, experienced volunteer pilots took kids on a roughly 20-minute flight around town.

Following each flight, the pilots signed off on log books given to the children to keep track of future flights. Each junior flyer also received a certificate making him or her an official Young Eagle. The experience is meant to spark and encourage interest in aviation among young people.

As of Sept. 26, 2022, a total of 2,278,987 youth have taken a Young Eagles flight.

People are also reading…

According to the EAA, the Young Eagles program is the only program of its kind and its sole purpose is to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation. 

Pilot Mark Bybee said, studies have shown many who enter into the world of aviation as an adult have had some type of experience, such as the Young Eagles, as a child. He said, the shortage of pilots is becoming an issue and will only get worse if we do not introduce our youth to the field. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

