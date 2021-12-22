Introducing the new CT scanner at MMC

Getting a CT or CAT scan can be anxiety-inducing. But it doesn’t have to be. Modern CT scanners can provide you with both a better experience and a better outcome.

The recently installed, new tablet-based CT scanner at Madison Medical Center may significantly improve your next CT exam.

From pediatric to adult patients, the new CT system delivers high-quality images for clinicians. And fast, comfortable, low dose scans for patients.

The systems, SOMATOM® go.Top from Siemens Healthineers, deliver a gentle patient experience, high quality images, and low dose radiation. This provides the perfect balance of patient comfort and clinical confidence.

Technologists operate the CT system with a touch-screen tablet and remote control, keeping patients closer during exam preparation. This can improve the patient experience, particularly for children and patients who have mobility challenges and need additional support.

“The tablet on this CT system is very efficient. It allows us to remain with our patients for longer periods of time as we set up and prepare them for exams,” Radiology Manager Eric Horton said. “Every time we perform a CT exam, we want to make our patients as comfortable as possible. Our new CT system really enables us to do that.”

But the SOMATOM go.Top is giving patients at Madison Medical Center even more. It features automated dose reduction technology that takes the guesswork out of selecting the most optimal radiation dose for every patient and exam. The SOMATOM go.Top is also equipped with Siemens latest exclusive technologies for optimizing radiation dose such as Tin Filter Technology. Together, these can reduce radiation for a wide range of routine procedures.

“The challenge for many types of medical imaging is to capture the highest quality of information possible while limiting our patients’ exposure to the radiation dose that naturally occurs with some forms of imaging exams,” Horton said. “This CT system offers our staff various ways to support radiation dose reduction while still obtaining the clinical information physicians need.”

SOMATOM go.Top also offers features that can reduce imaging artifacts from implanted devices, such as knee and hip implants and dental fillings, which can further improve image quality.

The result of all this? Physicians who utilize CT images for clinical decision-making can now have a high level of clinical confidence and you, can have peace of mind.

“Patients are our number one priority,” MMC CEO Lisa Twidwell said. “We carefully considered which CT system would provide the best possible experience for our patients and high-quality clinical information for our physicians. We are pleased to be able to add the SOMATOM go.Top and its capabilities to our patients.”

