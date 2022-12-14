 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Introduction to Japanese at Ozark Regional Library

  • 0
Introduction to Japanese

January 7, join us for Introduction to Japanese with Hiroko Yoshii, Assistant Teaching Professor at UMSL, at Ozark Regional Library. This program is designed for true beginners and is best for ages 15 and up.

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Saturday, January 7, at 10 AM

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Saturday, January 7, at 12 PM

To sign up for a program reminder, call or visit the library. Watch for announcements about additional programs at ozarkregional.org or visit Ozark Regional Library System on Facebook or Instagram.

This Japanese class has been generously sponsored by First State Community Bank, Great Southern Bank, and Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Kenneth E. Renneker & Rebecca E. Renneker to Rebecca E. RennekerQCD: Larry D. Boatright to Sandra L. BoatrightQCD: Benard G. Crews &a…

Doris Ann McFerron

Doris Ann McFerron

Doris Ann McFerron, 75, of Farmington, died Wednesday November 30, 2022, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital. She was born December 7, 1946, in F…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

November 21, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 14, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Dist…

The truth about the border

The truth about the border

Over the last two years, we have watched President Joe Biden and his administration make a mockery out of our nation’s border security.

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

“Valor is stability, not legs and arms, but of courage and the soul.” This quote by Michel De Montaigne reflects the value we see in all our b…

Mark Edward Reese

Mark Edward Reese, 62, died Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born September 2, 1960 in Granite City, Illinois, the son of Ellis and Beulah Reese.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News