Introduction to Japanese at Ozark Regional Library

January 7, join us for Introduction to Japanese with Hiroko Yoshii, Assistant Teaching Professor at UMSL, at Ozark Regional Library. This program is designed for true beginners and is best for ages 15 and up.

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Saturday, January 7, at 10 AM

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Saturday, January 7, at 12 PM

To sign up for a program reminder, call or visit the library. Watch for announcements about additional programs at ozarkregional.org or visit Ozark Regional Library System on Facebook or Instagram.

This Japanese class has been generously sponsored by First State Community Bank, Great Southern Bank, and Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan.