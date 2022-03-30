 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Introduction to Mandarin at Ozark Regional Library

Mandarin Classes

 

April 21, join us for Introduction to Mandarin with Yanming Zhang, a native speaker and tutor, at Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Yanming will also be at Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, April 14 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. This program is designed to introduce learners to the Chinese phonetic system and common vocabulary and is best for ages 10 and up.

Watch for announcements about additional programs at ozarkregional.org or visit Ozark Regional Library System on Facebook or Instagram.

This Mandarin class has been generously sponsored by First State Community Bank and Great Southern Bank.

