University of Missouri Extension

The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County would like to invite you to our upcoming program Introduction to Women Owning Woodlands.

The instructor for this program will be Sarah Havens, Natural Resource Specialist. The program will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 24, at the Madison County Extension Office 137 W. Main St.,  Fredericktown.

Please register online at http://www.cvent.com/d/0yqydg/4W. If you have an issue with the online registration, please stop by the office for assistance. The cost for this program is $10.

Are you a woman landowner interested in learning more about the forested part of your land? Would you like to connect with other women landowners in your area? If you said yes to either, join us for an evening to learn more about a new program that provides education and connections in forest and wildlife management. This evening will be dedicated to an overview of the program and building connections.

