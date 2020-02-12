IRS forms, free tax filing

If you have been looking for a paper tax form to file your 2019 taxes, the IRS no longer automatically sends paper tax forms or tax filing packages to most businesses or organizations due to increased mailing costs and the continued growth of electronic filing.

To print your own tax forms or IRS publications, go to http://www.irs.gov which is available online 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Tax Payer Assistance Centers (TACs) are locations where taxpayers can find forms they need in-person. The closest TAC to Madison County is the IRS office at 137 S. Broadview in Cape Girardeau. If you would like to request a form by mail, call 1-800-TAX-FORM. You can request current and prior year forms at this number and they will usually arrive within 10 days.

If you decide that doing taxes on your own is not for you, there are local resources available for free tax preparation if you meet certain guidelines. In Fredericktown, Ozark Regional Library is hosting AARP tax preparation on Fridays, until March 14. East Missouri Action Agency will be a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site starting Feb. 1. For more information, contact the library at 573-783-2120 or EMAA at 573-783-5226.

Ashley Bales is a County Engagement Specialist in Community and Economic Development headquartered in Madison County (also serving Iron and Reynolds counties). Her office is located at 137 W. Main St., Fredericktown. Contact Ashley at 573-783-3303 with questions or comments. MU is an equal opportunity/ADA institution. University of Missouri Extension does not discriminate on the basis of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability in employment or in any program or activity.

