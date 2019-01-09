Try 1 month for 99¢

Another year of spreading smiles was made possible by so many from our community. 

For the fourth year, Isaiah’s Colorful Heart was a huge success. December 20, Isaiah and his family made several stops to spread smiles with coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, markers and many other craft supplies. This year deliveries were made to Madison Medical Center ER and Parkland Health Center ER before the big delivery at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Isaiah started this project when he was just 5 years old and decided that he wanted to help kids in the hospital smile at Christmas. Thanks to the very generous donations from so many people and businesses in our community we were able to have our biggest collection so far. This year we collected 3,404 coloring books, 1,332 boxes of crayons, 129 packs of markers, 344 packs of colored pencils, and numerous other craft supplies.

We cannot thank everyone enough for the amazing support that everyone has shown to Isaiah to make this all possible. We are already looking forward to next year’s collection to help spread smiles to so many kids in the hospitals during the holidays.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments