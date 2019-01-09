Another year of spreading smiles was made possible by so many from our community.
For the fourth year, Isaiah’s Colorful Heart was a huge success. December 20, Isaiah and his family made several stops to spread smiles with coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, markers and many other craft supplies. This year deliveries were made to Madison Medical Center ER and Parkland Health Center ER before the big delivery at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Isaiah started this project when he was just 5 years old and decided that he wanted to help kids in the hospital smile at Christmas. Thanks to the very generous donations from so many people and businesses in our community we were able to have our biggest collection so far. This year we collected 3,404 coloring books, 1,332 boxes of crayons, 129 packs of markers, 344 packs of colored pencils, and numerous other craft supplies.
We cannot thank everyone enough for the amazing support that everyone has shown to Isaiah to make this all possible. We are already looking forward to next year’s collection to help spread smiles to so many kids in the hospitals during the holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.