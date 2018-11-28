Try 1 month for 99¢

We probably all know or have at least heard the song, “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”

Well, with the freezing temps and skiff of snow we had last week, it truly makes one start to think about winter and Christmas and the holidays.

Now I’m not one who begins putting up any Christmas lights or decorations until after Thanksgiving. I enjoy having each holiday separate and celebrating each one’s significance. But, there are a lot of people that begin their entire holiday season with lights, garlands, wreaths, bows, and Christmas scenes. That is fine. That’s their prerogative and privilege. It’s just not my forte.

I have found though that if you want or need more candles, decorations, lights, etc., you might need to get them early, or stores may run out. I realize store managers must put in their orders early enough to receive the proper merchandise in anticipation of what people will be wanting to purchase. Yet it seems a little strange to me to have Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Valentines items all out at the same time. Maybe they could store it for awhile and set it out closer to the actual holidays. And hearing Christmas music while you’re shopping for a Thanksgiving turkey. Oh well, let’s not be a scrooge and instead let’s appreciate all of our choices from which to select.

I do love driving around and seeing all of the yard and home lights and decorations because it does make me more aware of the fact that others are beginning to think about Christmas.

According to much of the advertising and publicity, our focus is often more drawn to Santa, snowmen, reindeer, parties, entertaining and away from anything that is not "politically correct." My only hope and prayer is that none of us ever forgets the real reason we celebrate this time of year. Whether our celebrating begins at Hanukkah, Christmas, or Kwanzaa, let’s keep our minds and thoughts on Christ’s Birthday and celebrate His coming.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net.

