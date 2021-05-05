It’s here again

For a rather small town in Southeast Missouri, the annual Azalea Festival is an exciting time of year for Fredericktown.

It occurs the first full weekend in May and consists of several days of fun and varied activities. The Azalea Board works on the event for an entire year prior to the eventful weekend, bringing in new and different attractions.

Because of the covid conditions and restrictions last year, the entire event was cancelled. 'All the plans of mice and men sometimes go awry.'

But situations have changed within this past year and now we are back to a somewhat normal way of living. Therefore, it is 'man the torpedoes, full speed ahead.'

Yes, the Azalea Festival is BACK, and with all the anticipated contests, events, and normally scheduled plans. It is this coming weekend, May 6-9.