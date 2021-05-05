It’s here again

For a rather small town in Southeast Missouri, the annual Azalea Festival is an exciting time of year for Fredericktown.
It occurs the first full weekend in May and consists of several days of fun and varied activities. The Azalea Board works on the event for an entire year prior to the eventful weekend, bringing in new and different attractions.
Because of the covid conditions and restrictions last year, the entire event was cancelled. 'All the plans of mice and men sometimes go awry.'
But situations have changed within this past year and now we are back to a somewhat normal way of living. Therefore, it is 'man the torpedoes, full speed ahead.'
Yes, the Azalea Festival is BACK, and with all the anticipated contests, events, and normally scheduled plans. It is this coming weekend, May 6-9.
PLUS, included this year is also MOTHER’S DAY. Of course, not part of the Azalea Festival portion, but still a time to enjoy family times together and celebrate your mother also. So, pick up a schedule of events, decide on what you want to participate in, gather together as families, include your mothers, and have an amazing time together. We should never be too busy to spend family time together. We build memories that last a lifetime whenever we do. We never know when those times might end unexpectedly.
Make your plans NOW for the upcoming weekend and enjoy every minute together. And, don’t forget to thank your mom for all the years she spent loving and caring for you and also thank the Azalea Board members for all their dedicated hours of planning and work. Happy Azalea Festival everyone and HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to all you moms. God bless.