It’s my mess, what do I do with it?

I live in a house with four boys, ranging in age from 14 to 20, sometimes my house gets messy. Truthfully, it is probably more messy than not, most of the time. So like many people, the first hint of warm weather puts me in the mood to do some deep cleaning. It’s spring cleaning time.

Spring-cleaning cannot only make your home look better it can have some unexpected benefits for you also. Deep cleaning your home can reduce the amount of allergens in your home and make breathing easier. Dust, mildew, mold and pet dander can cause your allergies to go haywire. Vacuuming your floors regularly, dusting and removing clutter can reduce these potential allergy triggers. Cleaning rooms that can become damp such as bathrooms, laundry rooms and basements can also reduce mildew and even mold growth, which helps keep our inside air clean.

Cleaning also gets us up and moving, which we all need. Vacuuming and mopping, laundry and even dusting allow us to stretch, lift and get some cardio in. Even 30 minutes of physical activity can help weight loss and provide a boost to our mood.

Cleaning the clutter that accumulates helps relieve stress. Having things disorganized can make us feel anxious and the feeling of satisfaction after you clean up an area can encourage you to clean even more. When all that clutter is gone, you can enjoy your new clean space.