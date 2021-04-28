It’s my mess, what do I do with it?

I live in a house with four boys, ranging in age from 14 to 20, sometimes my house gets messy. Truthfully, it is probably more messy than not, most of the time. So like many people, the first hint of warm weather puts me in the mood to do some deep cleaning. It’s spring cleaning time.
Spring-cleaning cannot only make your home look better it can have some unexpected benefits for you also. Deep cleaning your home can reduce the amount of allergens in your home and make breathing easier. Dust, mildew, mold and pet dander can cause your allergies to go haywire. Vacuuming your floors regularly, dusting and removing clutter can reduce these potential allergy triggers. Cleaning rooms that can become damp such as bathrooms, laundry rooms and basements can also reduce mildew and even mold growth, which helps keep our inside air clean.
Cleaning also gets us up and moving, which we all need. Vacuuming and mopping, laundry and even dusting allow us to stretch, lift and get some cardio in. Even 30 minutes of physical activity can help weight loss and provide a boost to our mood.
Cleaning the clutter that accumulates helps relieve stress. Having things disorganized can make us feel anxious and the feeling of satisfaction after you clean up an area can encourage you to clean even more. When all that clutter is gone, you can enjoy your new clean space.
When you are decluttering you may have gently used items that you no longer want or need. You can donate them to Goodwill or another charity so others can benefit from what you do not need. There are also re-sale shops where you could make some money.
So how do you get started with the Spring-cleaning, especially if you have not been following a cleaning routine lately?
• Make a list-what do you want done most, what do you want to accomplish?
• Make sure you have the things you need. Lemon, vinegar and baking soda are natural and inexpensive and can be used for many cleaning purposes.
• Start small. Not everything has to be done all at once.
• Play music in the background, pick music that you enjoy and that makes you want to move.
• Enlist family to help or even friends. Teamwork gets it done faster and makes it more fun.
• Do something every day and establish a routine.
• Do not get discouraged.
I am making my list of who gets to do what in my house, since they helped make the mess they can help clean it. I’m opening my windows to let fresh air in and we are going to have a day of it. Try to have fun with your cleaning and enjoy the spring weather.
If you need information or assistance with your aging questions, please call 800-392-8771 or 573-335-3331. Because Aging Matters.