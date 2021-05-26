It's all about the heart and everything else

Two weeks ago, my heart was aflutter. Not because I was excited about something, it just felt weird and I was convinced, I was having a heart attack.

I spoke with my doctor and she recommended I go to the emergency room, just as a precaution. It was not a heart attack, thankfully, but I am wearing a heart monitor for a few weeks to see if something is going on in there. This monitor made me think about other ways we can see if things are going ok with us by getting screenings and preventive services and how important they are.

Preventive services are tests, screenings and health counseling that help to prevent or catch illness or disease early and keep you healthy. Medicare offers many preventive services free, check with your doctor to see which ones you need. Aging Matters has “A Guide to Medicare’s Preventive Services” so you can check what is available to you.