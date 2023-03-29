The Fredericktown R-I School Board met for its monthly meeting, March 21.

The board was visited by UniTec Director Jeff Cauley, to present FHS student, Hunter Stafford with the Unitec Student of the Month for February.

"I would like to present Hunter Stafford with the Unitec Student of the Month for the month of February," Cauley said. "The great thing about Hunter is, Hunter wasn't even nominated by his instructor."

Cauley said, Hunter was brought to his attention by Mr. Stacy when he was in search for a student to join him at Legislative Day in Jefferson City. Six students attended.

"I needed to have someone who can stand in front of a group of people and speak to them with confidence," Cauley said. "Someone who will be a good representative of their school district and Unitec and he (Mr. Stacy) didn't hesitate to mention Hunter."

Cauley said, he had seen Hunter in the halls but had not had many interactions with him, but in a way that was a good thing, because it meant he was staying out of trouble.

During the visit to the state capitol, one of the chaperones Ms. McNamara said, Stafford was a great representative of his school district, of Unitec, and of his parents. All six of the students who attended were great, but Stafford was a standout to McNamara.

"He (Stafford) represents exactly what we want to have at Unitec," Cauley said. "He's that student that puts his head down and works. One of the things that I have to say about him that I was super proud of was that when it was his turn to speak. He didn't speak so much about himself as he spoke about the importance of his program, the importance of his sending school, the support that he had from his teachers here at Fredericktown, the support that he had from Mr. Stacy. I think those things when you are speaking with those legislators goes a long way. It's no longer an 'I' statement it's a 'we' statement."

Cauley said, Stafford is a great example of the students from Fredericktown who enter the Unitec program.

"Fredericktown is such a great partner for us and the kids that we get are just super," Cauley said. "This young man is very indicative of those students that we get sent to us. I'd like to thank him again and congratulate him."

Stafford was then presented with a plaque from Unitec and was recognized by the board with a card and gift bag.

Continuing with the business portion of the meeting, Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus Principal Eddie Dunivan updated the board on his facility.

Dunivan reported the campus currently has 136 students with roughly 62% of them having IEPs (individualized education plans).

"The strengths of our programs are collaboration and teamwork," Dunivan said. "I allow my people to question me at any time, too, because if we have to operate on my intelligence alone, we're not that smart, but together we've got it all."

Dunivan said, at FALC his number one priority is to make sure his students and staff feel heard and like they have a voice. If someone needs to talk, no matter what he is doing, he puts it aside and focuses on them in that moment.

"We do have some challenges that we haven't had before," Dunivan said. "I don't think it's indicative of our building, I think it's more indicative of our country. Right now, apathy at the high school level is worse than I've seen it. I'm guessing they probably say that at the high school level across the street as well, leading to the increase in dropouts."

Dunivan said, 94% of students act out for attention, so staff give students positive attention before they get a chance to gain negative attention.

"I read a poll the other day that high school females, in the last year, 13% have attempted suicide, 30% have considered it and 57% consider themselves to be sad," Dunivan said. "I think that's probably an all-time high in our nation at this time."

Dunivan said, this is where safety plans come into place and are there to make sure the district keeps its kids and others safe.

"Bottom line, the effectiveness of the alternative campus is largely driven by making strong, positive relationships with students, developing daily routines and convincing students they're cared for, regardless of their behaviors," Dunivan said. "But also being held accountable for their actions and being taught appropriate responses."

Next, Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen provided an update on the climate culture survey which was recently distributed to students, staff, parents and the community. The survey was sent out via email, text, listed on the district website and social media pages, as well as paper copies and Spanish versions made available.

Areas in the survey rated in three colors, green (good), yellow (adequate), and red (needs improvement).

One concerning area in the student responses--middle school and high school aged students were surveyed--was no areas ended up in the green.

"We want to hear from our students, honestly, and I think they were honest, maybe brutally in some areas but that's okay because that is how we grow," Allen said. "We had a total of 440 students respond. They feel like they're challenged academically. They feel safe at school. There were several questions about feeling safe. That's very important. If they don't feel safe all the other things aren't going to happen."

Allen said, students also reported they feel they can depend on their teachers and counselors for help. She said, these are all very good things.

"Some areas that we want to look at include making sure the school system ensures student voices are heard and respected," Allen said. "We want to make sure that we do hear from them and get their thoughts and ideas on things."

Allen said, students and administration may not always agree, but it is important everyone involved feels like their opinions are valued.

"We want them to know that we do care about learning and we care about what they think about their learning," Allen said. "Those are important pieces of feedback for us with our students."

In other business, the board set the last day of school, a half day, for May 19 with summer school to begin on May 23. Graduation will also fall on May 19.

The board also approved an increase of base salaries for teachers in the amount of $1,000 with an additional $1,000 at step 10. This additional $1,000 is a way to reward staff who have stayed with the district longer.

"We have to stay competitive," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "We can't get good staff and keep good staff if we don't get this. We're behind, and going a step at a time is not cutting it."

The board also approved the district health, life, and dental insurance plans. The policy has increased from last year, but Starkey said, he feels it is important to keep covering these costs as long as the district can manage it. He said, by doing this, it helps market them when trying to draw more teachers to the district.

During his superintendent report Starkey asked the board to start thinking about the school photographer contract and whether or not the district should try someone new. Staff and parents have had concerns regarding quality of the current provider.

Starkey expressed his concerns about current open enrollment legislation, which was recently passed by the Missouri House of Representatives. If passed by the Senate, it would allow parents, along with state funding per child, to go to a school outside their district.

The discussion mentioned a 3% cap on losses for the district and concerns about transportation. It would not effect federal funding, only state funds.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5:30 p.m., April 18 at the district offices.