The 123rd commencement ceremony of Fredericktown High School graduated 124 students, Sunday.
The Blackcats track and field team competed at the Class 3, District 1 track meet Saturday, in Ste. Genevieve.
James R. “Jim” King, 85, died Friday, May 14, 2021. He was born August 9, 1935 in French Mills, Missouri, the son of Simon and Martha Iola (Mc…
Stanley Baron Shryock, 83, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Fredericktown. He was born September 13, 1937 in Cornwall, Missouri, the son of Sta…
William Shawn Wampler, 52, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home near Fredericktown. He was born September 18, 1968 in Fredericktown to Will…
Route DD in Madison County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.
- Updated
Contractor crews will soon begin rock excavation and grading on Route C in Madison County, which will require intermittent road closures. This…
Kevin and Sadie Cloninger announce the birth of their son, Noah Bryce Cloninger, who was born at 5:59 p.m., May 10, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve Co…
The Fredericktown Police Department will be joining with statewide law enforcement May 24 – June 6, 2021 for a statewide “Click It or Ticket” …
QCD: Frances Dee Harley to Curtis Elwood HarleyQCD: Alda M. Nations to Stanley R. NationsBen: Frank J. Finklang to Kathleen Mary Bayless Et al…