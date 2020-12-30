In a little building just off of West Main St. in Fredericktown, you will find a cute coffee house much bigger than it seems.
When you enter the doors of Jane's Coffee House you are first greeted with a smile and the wonderful smells of fresh coffee and baked goods. After this first impression you will notice there are two areas set up and ready for relaxing or for working.
Jane's Coffee House has a wide variety of drinks as well as fresh baked cakes but they also offer free wifi and have plenty of areas to get comfortable.
"I chose to open a coffee shop because I love coffee and love people," Owner of Jane's Coffee House Jane Parker said. "So it's the perfect blend."
Parker said, while her love for coffee was a big motivation for her to open Jane's Coffee House, she also has a background in coffee.
"I worked years ago in a coffee shop and fell in love," Parker said. "I have helped to put a couple of coffee shops in local churches as an outreach and a way to raise money for mission work, which is another passion of mine."
Parker said adding the baked goods was just another way for her to create some yumminess.
The journey to opening day was not all lattes and caramel syrup. Those who saw the building before it was complete could see the work the Parkers had ahead of them.
"Getting the building ready took a lot of long hours and our friends' help and hard work," Parker said. "We couldn't have done it without them."
Parker said, as for COVID-19, they really did not give it much thought. She said her husband, Jim, and her believe this is the direction God has led them and so they will follow.
"We wanted a place where people could come together," Parker said. "Sit, relax, laugh, cry if you need to, and/or work from our free high-speed wifi. A place for the whole community to feel welcome, loved, and cared for."
This feeling is even prominent in the Jane's Coffee House slogan, "may your coffee be strong and your days be blessed."
"Coffee is more than a drink," Parker said. "It's a hug in a mug that spills over through Jane's Coffee House and it's employees."
Parker said they just hired their first employee, Carlee Cureton, who is a great blessing to them.
Whether you are greeted by Carlee or Jane, your biggest decision will be which drink to try first. Parker said the most popular drink is the "Not A Plain Jane."
"It is my favorite one," Parker said. "My husband created the name, and I just came up with it by experimenting with syrups, which I do a lot to create new drinks. However, my customers help with that as well. I say 'make your own flavor. It's whatever makes your taste buds dance.'"
The "Not A Plane Jane" comes with salted caramel and toasted marshmellow syrup flavors. Other popular frappe favorites include "Snicker," "Mocha Salted Caramel," Snicker Doodle," "White Raspberry," and "Mocha Overload."
Parker also takes hot chocolate to a whole new level with what she calls a steamer.
Speaking of taste buds Parker said they also like to tickle your taste buds even more on Friday and Saturday evenings as they open up with specialty desserts.
"One of our staple desserts is a chocolate espresso cake with vanilla cappuccino icing and chocolate espresso beans, it is a must try," Parker said.
That is just one of the specialty cakes that can be found at Jane's Coffee House, other popular creations include white blueberry cake with vanilla buttercream icing and cookies and cream cake. The options change every week and can be found the Jane's Coffee House Facebook page.
"We would like to say thank you to our community for giving us such a warm welcome," Parker said. "We are very blessed to live and serve in Fredericktown, a place we have called home for 14 years."
