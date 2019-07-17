{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Jerry Walter Leslie Daniels, 44, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home in Fredericktown. He was born July 18, 1974 at St. Anthony Hospital in St. Louis, a son of Thomas Jerry and Flora Jeanette (Schofield) Daniels.

Mr. Daniels was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother Flora Daniels; sisters Cheri and Marsha Daniels, both of Clearwater, Florida; and a brother Thomas Daniels of Piedmont, Missouri.

Jerry was a tuck pointer in the construction field. He enjoyed hanging out with his buddies at car races. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Interment was at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

