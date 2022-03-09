Joe Barber honored for 40 years with FFD

Be the first to know
Life is a journey. For some, it appears to come easy and for others every moment is a fight. But, for five-year-old Charlie, you would never b…
At approximately 11:30 a.m., Feb. 21, the Fredericktown Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire on Village Creek Road.
The Fredericktown City Council was visited by Mark Grimm, attorney with Gilmore Bell during its regular board of alderman meeting, Feb. 28.
FCCLA will be holding its annual Sweetheart Coronation at 6 p.m., March 5, in the high school gymnasium.
Vellabelle Sheets, 83, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Farmington. She was born October 15, 1938 in Piedmont, Missouri, the daughter of Ella…
Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry, 86, died Sunday, February 20, 2022. She was born October 25, 1935 at Villa Grove, Illinois, the daughter Chester Al…
The 2022 Stockhoff Memorial Valentine's Day King and Queen are married couple Wendell "Duke" Edmonds and his wife Elizabeth Edmonds.
Thomas “Wade” Parsley, 71, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis. He was born September 17, 1…
February 14, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 7, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Di…
100 years – March 2, 1922
