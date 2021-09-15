Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate

I will tell you this: I employ nearly thirty people and I will NEVER force them to take a vaccine. As I’ve said many times, I took the Trump shot. I believe it works. In fact, more than 70 percent of Americans 18 and over share this view and have received at least one shot. But this is an intensely personal decision. It should be made between you and your physician.

My message to the Biden Administration is this: stop treating unvaccinated Americans like they are ignorant, evil, or a threat to vaccinated Americans. People have legitimate questions. It is a new vaccine, and many have concerns about how quickly the vaccines were brought to market, which understandably makes people uncertain. They have religious concerns. Let people do their research. Let them pray about it. When you trust individuals, you’ll be surprised at how often they make the right decision – for themselves, for their families, and for their community. When you patronize an individual for a legitimate feeling of concern, hesitation, or desire to know more you only further convince them the vaccine is not the right decision for them.