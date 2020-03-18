John J. Pershing VA Medical Center announces increased preparation measures in response to COVID-19

At the Department of Veterans Affairs, the safety of our Veterans and employees is the highest priority.

Libby Johnson, Associate Director at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (VAMC) and crisis management Incident Commander, announced the local medical center will be implementing “Tier 2” COVID-19 planning measures effective March 18, at 6 a.m.

“None of our patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and up to now, our preparedness management measures have focused on minimizing exposure for vulnerable Veteran populations (hospital and nursing home residents), educating staff and Veterans, and screening patients for COVID-19 indications,” stated Johnson. “However, additional precautionary measures are prudent at this point, given the continued national growth of infections. Now that we have received national guidance to halt non-urgent elective procedures, we will implement Tier 2 actions in a systematic and controlled manner,” Johnson explained.

Johnson explained that Tier 2 procedures will include screening all entrants (staff, Veterans, contractors, and visitors) to medical center grounds, applying advanced staffing plans, and utilizing telemedicine where possible.