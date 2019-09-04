{{featured_button_text}}
johnson engagement

Christian Reutter and Kimberly Johnson

Thomas and Christy Johnson of Fredericktown wish to announce the engagement of their daughter Kimberly Johnson to Christian Reutter, son of Shelby Conner-Hanger of Piedmont and Matthew Reutter of Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Kimberly is a graduate of Fredericktown High School and Southeast Missouri State University. She is an accounting assistant for Town and Country Grocers corporate office.

Christian is a graduate of Clearwater High School. He is a line scheduler for Gates Corporation.

The couple will be married at 2 p.m., Nov. 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Fredericktown.

