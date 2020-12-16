We are into the third week of Advent and this week’s word is Joy.

According to my dictionary, joy is described as: “A strong feeling of pleasure, gladness, or happiness."

I’m afraid that often we take our personal feelings of elation much too seriously and confuse them with what true ‘joy’ really is. We get excited and are happy over numbers of different situations: the announcement of a marriage proposal, the delight of a graduation, promotion, or job, the prospect of a new baby, the happiness of a new home, the excitement of receiving something you desired.

We celebrate many events with cakes, gifts, champagne, balloons, fireworks, parties, and anything else we can think of to make the time memorable. All of these are special and fill our hearts and lives with unique feelings. Yet each of these brings certain emotions to us and last only temporarily.

Definitely, we want to be happy and excited and appreciative for all that we are afforded and share that with others. But do these things bring us true joy that lasts? All too often, after the candles are extinguished, the lights are turned off, the guests have gone home, the day has ended, the dishes are cleaned up and put away, there may be feelings of emptiness.