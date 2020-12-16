 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joy
0 comments
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Joy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dove

We are into the third week of Advent and this week’s word is Joy.

According to my dictionary, joy is described as: “A strong feeling of pleasure, gladness, or happiness."

I’m afraid that often we take our personal feelings of elation much too seriously and confuse them with what true ‘joy’ really is. We get excited and are happy over numbers of different situations: the announcement of a marriage proposal, the delight of a graduation, promotion, or job, the prospect of a new baby, the happiness of a new home, the excitement of receiving something you desired.

We celebrate many events with cakes, gifts, champagne, balloons, fireworks, parties, and anything else we can think of to make the time memorable. All of these are special and fill our hearts and lives with unique feelings. Yet each of these brings certain emotions to us and last only temporarily.

Definitely, we want to be happy and excited and appreciative for all that we are afforded and share that with others. But do these things bring us true joy that lasts? All too often, after the candles are extinguished, the lights are turned off, the guests have gone home, the day has ended, the dishes are cleaned up and put away, there may be feelings of emptiness.

What is next? Fear, hurt, sorrow, sadness have a way of trying to creep in and rob us of the times we have experienced.

I believe that God, through Jesus Christ, is the only answer to the true meaning of joy. Jesus was sent to give each of us victory over every circumstance. Only He can sustain us and provide us with the hope, love, joy, and strength that we so desperately need.

May each of you find His joy as you celebrate during this special time of the year. “The joy of the Lord is our strength.” He alone is greater than any problems you may have.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Kenneth Wayne Hardy, 55, of Fredericktown to Kari Jean Hinkle, 46, of FredericktownThomas William Brown, 63, of Fredericktown to Linda Marie M…

Linda Kay Griffon
Obituaries

Linda Kay Griffon

Linda Kay Griffon, 72, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born May 10, 1948, in Fredericktown, the daughter of Wendell and Kathleen Tinnin.

Anna Marie Combs
Obituaries

Anna Marie Combs

Anna Marie Combs, 92, died Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born July 30, 1928 in Marquand, the daughter of Arthur and Carrie (Rauls) Monie.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News