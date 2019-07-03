After advancing through two phases of online competition, the Fredericktown High School JROTC Academic Team composed of Jerritt Hargis, Caleb Cooper, Levi Cooper, and Jacob Yount, took on the top 31 army JROTC teams in the championship event in Washington, D.C.
The 2019 U.S. Army JROTC Academic Bowl Championship was held on the campus of The Catholic University of America, June 21-25. This event is sponsored by the U.S. Army Cadet Command, JROTC Headquarters and is conducted by the College Options Foundation.
"This is the first time Fredericktown has been to the finals at Washington, D.C. since the program was started," FHS JROTC Instructor LTC John Francis said. "We couldn't be more proud of the time and effort those students put into being successful. They have represented the Blackcat Battalion and Fredericktown High School in an exceptional manner. It's a testament to the quality of student Fredericktown has over other schools."
At the championship event, Fredericktown began competition Saturday morning. Each of the 32 teams compete in nine games each. FHS lost its opener 210-110 to Van Nuys (California) High School. Fredericktown rebounded, defeating John F. Kennedy (La Palma, California), 240-130. Then the Fredericktown team defeated Northeast High School (Clarksville, Tennessee), 200-130.
Saturday afternoon, Fredericktown topped Canyon Lake (Fischer, Texas) 150-80. FHS also defeated Austin High School (Decatur, Alabama), 180-150. In game 6, Fredericktown lost 160-150 in overtime to James I. O'Neill High School (Fort Montgomery, New York).
Fredericktown won all three games Sunday morning. The FHS quartet defeated Rossview (Tennessee) 160-80, Richland (Mississippi) 230-70, and St. James (Louisiana) 190-130.
Fredericktown advanced to the playoffs, where it lost 230-130 to Lane Tech College Prep (Chicago). Fredericktown ended up finishing ninth overall out of the 1,600 teams that started the competition.
"I have been here since 2004 and this is the first time FHS has made it to the Level 3 National Championship since I've been here," FHS JROTC Instructor 1SG Brian Cofer said. "As I understand it, this is the first time in FHS JROTC history. The JROTC program started here in 1995.
"I personally could not be more proud of these young people. 1,600 teams started in the Level 1 and only 32 made it to the Level 3 finals. That is huge. Having the privilege to watch them compete was awesome. I know first hand why they made it to Level 3. These young people are smart. They definitely made me proud and represented Fredericktown extremely well throughout the entire time they were in Washington, D.C."
To reach the championship, Fredericktown’s JROTC Academic Team, which also included students Teralyn Cox and Zachary Stevens, first earned top scores out of the 1,600 Army JROTC teams which competed from around the world. Fredericktown was one of only 32 Army JROTC Academic Bowl teams to advance to final competition, which included the all-expense paid trip to the Championship event in D.C.
During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds, the students were tested on their knowledge of JROTC curriculum, English, Math, and Science. One of the main goals of the JROTC Academic Bowl is to prepare students for state exit/graduation exams as well as college entrance exams, such as the SAT and ACT.
The winner of the U.S. Army JROTC Academic Championship competed against the winners of the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy JROTC Academic Bowls in the JROTC Joint Service Academic Bowl Championship. The joint service champion was Princess Anne High School (Virginia) Navy JROTC.
The JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB) is a nationally recognized academic competition created exclusively for JROTC students. By participating, cadets learn the values of citizenship, academic competition, and college opportunity. The competition creates tremendous opportunities for JROTC cadets by allowing them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.
College Options Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the academic development of high school students and assisting them with their preparation for higher education. Using academic competitions, college exam study guides, college admissions tutorials, and personalized counseling, College Options Foundation has assisted the nation’s JROTC cadets worldwide for more than a decade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.