 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JROTC Awards
0 comments

JROTC Awards

{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown JROTC Program was unable to hold its 2019-2020 Awards Banquet due to Covid-19. 

The program held an abbreviated awards ceremony Dec. 14, in the FHS Cafeteria to recognize those JROTC cadets' achievements during the previous school year.

May, 2020 graduates received their awards prior to commencement. Several of the others attended Monday's event, and received their awards from Senior Army Instructor (SAI) Lt. Col. John Francis and Army Instructor 1st Sgt. Brian Cofer.

Award winners were:

Superior Cadet Award - LET (Leadership, Education, and Training) 1 – Landon Foss

Superior Cadet Award - LET 2 – Jerritt Hargis

Superior Cadet Award - LET 3 – Augie Hovis

Superior Cadet Award - LET 4 - Caleb Cooper

Distinguished JRTOC Cadet - Caleb Cooper

Academic Excellence - LET 1 – Ania McGlaughlin

Academic Excellence - LET 2 – Jerritt Hargis

Academic Excellence - LET 3 – Angel Hedgcoth

Academic Excellence - LET 4 - Caleb Cooper

SAI Leadership Ribbon - LET 1 – Eli England

SAI Leadership Ribbon - LET 2 – Max Kopitsky

SAI Leadership Ribbon - LET 3 – Augie Hovis

SAI Leadership Ribbon - LET 4 – Levi Cooper

Best Rifle Cadet – Erika Jordan

Best Raider Cadet - Caleb Cooper

US Army Recruiting – Ryleigh Long

US Navy Recruiting – Eva Bates

MOARNG (Missouri Army National Guard) Leadership Award – Eli England

American Legion (Mil Excellence) – Daniel Gerler

American Legion (Aca Excellence) – Angel Hedgcoth

Daughters of the American Revolution - Caleb Cooper

Sons of the American Revolution – Max Kopitsky

National Sojourners – Jacob Yount

Scottish Rite of Freemasonary – Jerritt Hargis

MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) – Elizabeth Robbins

ROA (Reserve Officers Association) – Aaron Cooper

NCOA (Non-Commissioned Officers Association) – Landon Foss

VFW Award Warner - Robert Warner

Military Order of World Wars - Kaitlyn Sandman

AUSA – Teralyn Cox

101st Airborne Division – Ryleigh Long

Military Order of the Purple Heart – Sierra Moyers

AMVETS - Cody Rodgers

TREA (The Retired Enlisted Association) – Mario Gomez

USAWOA (United State of America Warrant Officers Association) – Cameron Hart, Breanna Pullen, Abi McClelland, Hunter Stafford

National Society of the US Daughters – Breanna Pullen

Sons of Union Veteran Civil War – Levi Cooper

MOFW (Military Order of Foreign Wars) – Max Kopitsky

Daedalians – Kaitlyn Maas

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Raymond Miller
Obituaries

James Raymond Miller

James Raymond Miller, 62, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born April 14, 1958 at South Williamson, Kentucky, the son of James and Dor…

Blackcats improve to 5-1
Sports

Blackcats improve to 5-1

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won five games in a row, including three road games last week.

Shirley J. Whitener
Obituaries

Shirley J. Whitener

Shirley J. Whitener, 83, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her daughters’ home in St. Charles, Missouri. She was born November 27, 1937 in …

Patricia Lea Young
Obituaries

Patricia Lea Young

Patricia Lea Young, 76, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born January 9, 1944 to Stanley and Verdell Throgmorton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News