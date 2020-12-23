JROTC Awards

The Fredericktown JROTC Program was unable to hold its 2019-2020 Awards Banquet due to Covid-19.
The program held an abbreviated awards ceremony Dec. 14, in the FHS Cafeteria to recognize those JROTC cadets' achievements during the previous school year.
May, 2020 graduates received their awards prior to commencement. Several of the others attended Monday's event, and received their awards from Senior Army Instructor (SAI) Lt. Col. John Francis and Army Instructor 1st Sgt. Brian Cofer.
Award winners were:
Superior Cadet Award - LET (Leadership, Education, and Training) 1 – Landon Foss
Superior Cadet Award - LET 2 – Jerritt Hargis
Superior Cadet Award - LET 3 – Augie Hovis
Superior Cadet Award - LET 4 - Caleb Cooper
Distinguished JRTOC Cadet - Caleb Cooper
Academic Excellence - LET 1 – Ania McGlaughlin
Academic Excellence - LET 2 – Jerritt Hargis
Academic Excellence - LET 3 – Angel Hedgcoth
Academic Excellence - LET 4 - Caleb Cooper
SAI Leadership Ribbon - LET 1 – Eli England
SAI Leadership Ribbon - LET 2 – Max Kopitsky
SAI Leadership Ribbon - LET 3 – Augie Hovis
SAI Leadership Ribbon - LET 4 – Levi Cooper
Best Rifle Cadet – Erika Jordan
Best Raider Cadet - Caleb Cooper
US Army Recruiting – Ryleigh Long
US Navy Recruiting – Eva Bates
MOARNG (Missouri Army National Guard) Leadership Award – Eli England
American Legion (Mil Excellence) – Daniel Gerler
American Legion (Aca Excellence) – Angel Hedgcoth
Daughters of the American Revolution - Caleb Cooper
Sons of the American Revolution – Max Kopitsky
National Sojourners – Jacob Yount
Scottish Rite of Freemasonary – Jerritt Hargis
MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) – Elizabeth Robbins
ROA (Reserve Officers Association) – Aaron Cooper
NCOA (Non-Commissioned Officers Association) – Landon Foss
VFW Award Warner - Robert Warner
Military Order of World Wars - Kaitlyn Sandman
AUSA – Teralyn Cox
101st Airborne Division – Ryleigh Long
Military Order of the Purple Heart – Sierra Moyers
AMVETS - Cody Rodgers
TREA (The Retired Enlisted Association) – Mario Gomez
USAWOA (United State of America Warrant Officers Association) – Cameron Hart, Breanna Pullen, Abi McClelland, Hunter Stafford
National Society of the US Daughters – Breanna Pullen
Sons of Union Veteran Civil War – Levi Cooper
MOFW (Military Order of Foreign Wars) – Max Kopitsky
Daedalians – Kaitlyn Maas