Every year cadets in the Fredericktown High School JROTC program have the opportunity to go to the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge, JCLC, At Missouri Military Academy (MMA), in Mexico, Missouri. As COVID-19 is still a concern, the program in Mexico was not an option this year, but cadets instead were able to attend one right here at home.
"The decision to hold the camp locally was made months prior due to COVID concerns," Col. John Francis said. "The JROTC units normally come together from around the state. The administration and our JROTC unit made the decision to remain here to prevent exposure to other units that come from areas which had a high concentration of infection at the time."
Francis said, they basically used the same format cadets normally train on during JCLC at Missouri Military Academy. He said the major difference was they could add in additional training beneficial to their cadets.
"We loved having JCLC here this year," Francis said. "It allowed us to utilize JROTC funds right here in Fredericktown with the local businesses. It also gave the students that might not be able to go away, the ability to participate because they went home each night after completing the events we had planned."
This year eight cadets attended JCLC, Alyssa Sample, Dawson Cook, Tone Magill, Kaitlyn Maas, Sierra Moyers, Eli England, Kelsey Reese and Dalton King.
Francis and First Sergeant Brian Cofer already knew the ropes of JCLC as they are both normally Operations Officers during the summer camp at MMA.
"We already had the schedule of events and decided to add additional training to augment their leadership development," Francis said. "This year we were able to add in multiple events providing various challenges such as, brain games, leadership challenge course, rifle training and a staff ride to see the historic Battle of Pilot Knob."
Francis said each student has different needs and every event provides them with unique challenges.
"Each student holds a leadership position during the camp and has to manage other cadets," Francis said. "This gives them confidence in standing in front of others and using the squad to overcome the challenges presented to them. We hope they learn something from every event to help them develop as solid citizens."
Francis said, leadership is a key trait necessary for the cadets to master for future employment.
"If we train them well enough, then it will give them the opportunity to be promoted ahead of others that are just learning the leadership skills we teach," Francis said. "This allows them to progress quicker and solidify financial security for themselves and their family. Additionally we teach them that life is about community and not themselves. The more you invest in others, the better community you have to live in."
There was a lot of fun to be had and memories to be made but through it all they each came out stronger than when they started.
"The camp helped me know that others can help when I'm a leader," Maas said. "I don't have to make all the decisions."
Moyers said during the camp she learned that you can do more than you think you can.
"I learned that you can't just know what you're saying, but you actually have to direct others so they understand what you mean," England said.
Each cadet excelled throughout the week and had a different favorite part.
Sample said her favorite was rappelling because it got her out of her comfort zone.
"I enjoyed the water operations and orienteering because maps are cool and I like floating," Magill said.
King said he like the rifle training the most because it was something new he had never done before.
"We noticed the cadets becoming a close knit unit working together to achieve success in a timely and efficient manner," Francis said. "We're extremely proud of each cadet and how they overcame their fears."
