JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge

Francis and First Sergeant Brian Cofer already knew the ropes of JCLC as they are both normally Operations Officers during the summer camp at MMA.

"We already had the schedule of events and decided to add additional training to augment their leadership development," Francis said. "This year we were able to add in multiple events providing various challenges such as, brain games, leadership challenge course, rifle training and a staff ride to see the historic Battle of Pilot Knob."

Francis said each student has different needs and every event provides them with unique challenges.

"Each student holds a leadership position during the camp and has to manage other cadets," Francis said. "This gives them confidence in standing in front of others and using the squad to overcome the challenges presented to them. We hope they learn something from every event to help them develop as solid citizens."

Francis said, leadership is a key trait necessary for the cadets to master for future employment.