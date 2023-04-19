The Fredericktown High School Junior ROTC held its 9th Annual Raider Meet this weekend.

The following teams competed in the event from Missouri - Fredericktown, Junction City, Nixa, and Poplar Bluff. A Marine team from Mississippi - Lake Cormorant and a team from Illinois - Waukegan, also competed. The Marine team took first place at the National meet this year and Junction City took first place at Nationals for the Mixed Team event.

LTC John Francis said, with the caliber of teams who came out for the weekend, the competition was extremely tough.

"The entire day went extremely well and all the teams said they were coming back next year," Francis said. "The storms held off for the entire meet and allowed us to complete the day with no rain."

The Fredericktown team had a successful day of competition coming away with: 1st place for the One Rope Bridge and Obstacle Course; 2nd place for the 5K, Gauntlet, and Litter Carry; 3rd place on the Physical Team Test; 2nd Place Overall; and 1st place on the Ultimate Raider Challenge, where Cadet Dawson Cook took first in this event.

Members of the Fredericktown High School JROTC team include: Dawson Cook, Krystian Dennison, Luke Robbins, Leif Olson, Skylar Sandman, Hunter Stafford, Tone Magill, Brandon Guzman, Eli England, Nathaniel Tash, Jayden West, and Christopher Hudson.

"I am extremely proud of each and everyone of the team members," Francis said. "Please ask the students about the competition if you get a chance. They are pumped up about the performance."