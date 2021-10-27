 Skip to main content
JROTC Raiders compete in final fall meet
JROTC Raiders compete in final fall meet

Blackcat Raider Team at awards ceremony

The Blackcat Raider Team stands at the awards ceremony.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Blackcat Raider Team traveled to Fort Leonard Wood two weekends ago to compete in Waynesville High School's 6th annual "Survival of the Fittest" Raider Challenge.

It was another very challenging but rewarding day for the Blackcats, according to 1SG Brian Cofer. At the end of the day's competition the team placed seventh overall out of 22 teams and brought home a first place trophy for the Physical Endurance Course (PECS).

The events and Fredericktown's place rankings for each event were: 5K-8th, 1 Rope Bridge-9th, Physical Endurance Course (PECS)-1st, Physical Team Test (PTT)-6th, Gauntlet-9th. Overall 7th out of 22 teams in our division.

At the end of the team competition this Raider challenge had a Buddy Team run as their "Ultimate Raider" event. Each team selected 2 team members who had competed in all the team events throughout the day. Dawson Cook and Skyler Sandman represented the Blackcats, placing seventh in the Buddy Team run.

This was the final regular season competition of the fall.

Team members were Eli England, Leif Olson, Caileb Queener, Skyler Sandman, Dawson Cook, Jerritt Hargis, Krystian Dennison, Devon Conn, Jacob Yount, Luke Robbins, and Christopher Hudson.

