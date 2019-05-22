{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown Junior ROTC students were given a treat Friday, as the Missouri National Guard flew in two Black Hawk helicopters to Fredericktown High School.

During this rare opportunity, some of the students opted to take a ride as the two helicopters took three trips around town.

Fredericktown JROTC Instructor LTC John Francis said it is rare for an event like this to happen at a school, but not for the reason you may think.

"It is rare, because not very many people know how to coordinate it," Francis said. "Fortunately, I was aviation in the Missouri National Guard. I worked very closely with the muckety mucks of the state aviation office, so for me it was nothing more than a call."

Francis said he hopes this is something he can continue to do every year, and thanks to the support from school administration, he thinks that will be possible. 

Support from the school district and the community could visibly be seen as members of the Fredericktown Fire and Police Departments were on hand to ensure the safety of everyone in the area and Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson volunteered to ride in the second helicopter along with his students.

Francis said this opportunity for his students is invaluable to them and may inspire some of the students. He said he knows of three who are already wanting to be pilots and believes this experience may inspire more of them.

"For me, it was kind of a recruiting effort, but more for me to take care of these kids because they put so much into the program with community service, learning leadership and discipline," Francis said. "Even the superintendent was here and he said 'you know after one year, we see a measurable difference in discipline and attitude in our school.'"

Francis said JROTC provides a unique environment for the kids and teaches them discipline.

Francis said he was in aviation for 22 years and spent 6 years as a combat engineer. He said he has flown in Kuwait, Afghanistan, Iraq, served in Egypt and Israel and was a NASA Space Shuttle Recovery Program Air Mission Commander. 

Francis said the fact that he and fellow JROTC instructor 1st Sgt. Brian Coffer both graduated from Fredericktown High School shows the cadets they can "do phenomenal things in life" even if they come from a small town.

"To come back and be able to give what they have the possibility of doing in life, what they can achieve even from being from Fredericktown," Francis said. "It's a great town, even after going through all those countries and all throughout the United States, these kids are more disciplined and more kind and considerate than any of the other schools."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

