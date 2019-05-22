The Fredericktown Junior ROTC students were given a treat Friday, as the Missouri National Guard flew in two Black Hawk helicopters to Fredericktown High School.
During this rare opportunity, some of the students opted to take a ride as the two helicopters took three trips around town.
Fredericktown JROTC Instructor LTC John Francis said it is rare for an event like this to happen at a school, but not for the reason you may think.
"It is rare, because not very many people know how to coordinate it," Francis said. "Fortunately, I was aviation in the Missouri National Guard. I worked very closely with the muckety mucks of the state aviation office, so for me it was nothing more than a call."
Francis said he hopes this is something he can continue to do every year, and thanks to the support from school administration, he thinks that will be possible.
Support from the school district and the community could visibly be seen as members of the Fredericktown Fire and Police Departments were on hand to ensure the safety of everyone in the area and Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson volunteered to ride in the second helicopter along with his students.
Francis said this opportunity for his students is invaluable to them and may inspire some of the students. He said he knows of three who are already wanting to be pilots and believes this experience may inspire more of them.
"For me, it was kind of a recruiting effort, but more for me to take care of these kids because they put so much into the program with community service, learning leadership and discipline," Francis said. "Even the superintendent was here and he said 'you know after one year, we see a measurable difference in discipline and attitude in our school.'"
Francis said JROTC provides a unique environment for the kids and teaches them discipline.
Francis said he was in aviation for 22 years and spent 6 years as a combat engineer. He said he has flown in Kuwait, Afghanistan, Iraq, served in Egypt and Israel and was a NASA Space Shuttle Recovery Program Air Mission Commander.
Francis said the fact that he and fellow JROTC instructor 1st Sgt. Brian Coffer both graduated from Fredericktown High School shows the cadets they can "do phenomenal things in life" even if they come from a small town.
"To come back and be able to give what they have the possibility of doing in life, what they can achieve even from being from Fredericktown," Francis said. "It's a great town, even after going through all those countries and all throughout the United States, these kids are more disciplined and more kind and considerate than any of the other schools."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.