July Yard of the Month
July Yard of the Month

Community Beautification Committee July Yard of the Month

Jacob, April, Livi and Ollie Shultz of 506 W. Main St. were chosen by a Facebook vote on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page as the July Yard of the Month in Ward III. The Schultzs won a $25 gift certificate, donated by Thal's Hardware. The August Yard of the Month will be from Ward I in Fredericktown. Voting will be held at the end of July on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page.
Community Beautification Committee July YOTM 1st Runner-up

Sheila Brewen of 403 Burris was chosen by a Facebook vote on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page as the first runner-up for July Yard of the Month in Ward III.
Community Beautification Committee July YOTM 2nd Runner-up

Yvonne Neel and her daughter Leesa Neel of 23 Christian Court were chosen by a Facebook vote on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page as the second runner-up for July Yard of the Month in Ward III.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

