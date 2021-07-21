July Yard of the Month
The Fredericktown City Council passed an ordinance, Monday, to rezone a parcel of land from R-2 to R-3.
Many locals will recognize Jeremy and Crystal Herman from the Fredericktown Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings, but what you may not know is…
Fredericktown High School hosted the "Fredrock" Factory Basketball Camp, June 11 and June 18, at the high school.
Michael Ray Brotherton
QCD: Connie Burnette & husband to Connie Burnette & Robert E. Burnette, Jr.Ben: Joyce Lunsford to Jeannene Hale & husbandWD: Anne …
At least nine states and the District of Columbia have recently reported numerous reports of unexplained sick and dying songbirds. To date, av…
Robert Wayne Graham, 72, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was born on November 29, 1948, in Ironton to Freda Irene (Cooper) Gr…
Michael Alan McClellan Jr., 53, died Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born August 17, 1967 in Fredericktown, the son of Michael Sr. and Alta McClellan.
Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Lake Wappapello State Park July 24. The meet…
Mrs. Dorothy Leona (Robinson) Wagganer, 88, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at her home with her loving husband and her children by her side. Dorot…