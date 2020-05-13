June 19 deadline for enrolling in MAC Pharmacy Technician Program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mineral Area College is offering its Pharmacy Technician Program through the Continuing Education Division this fall. The program will not be eligible for college credit, but students may still be eligible for tuition assistance through SkillUP or the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

Pam Watkins, director of MAC Continuing Ed, said according to the United States Department of Labor, the employment outlook for Pharmacy Technicians in Missouri is bright. A survey of local pharmacies found that they are more likely to hire program graduates, even if they have not yet passed the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board exam.

“The program maintains high standards for quality which have resulted in both high national certification exam pass rates and high employment rates for program graduates,” she said. “Mrs. Jenny Majeske created the program in 2012, and she will be teaching the program again this year.

The Pharmacy Technician Program will hold classes in the evenings this year on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8:30 p.m., plus one Saturday per month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Classes start Aug. 24 and run through Dec. 17. The deadline to enroll is June 19.