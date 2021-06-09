June 29 webcast to cover Missouri wild turkey numbers, MDC management efforts

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites turkey hunters, landowners and managers interested in wild turkeys, and others to join its Wild Webcast on “Wild Turkeys in Missouri: Population Trends and MDC Management” on June 29, at noon.

MDC Wild Turkey Biologist Reina Tyl will discuss factors that have contributed to Missouri wild turkey numbers and MDC management efforts regarding wild turkeys. The discussion will include information on wild turkey numbers over the years and why they are where they are today; how weather, predators, and habitat impact turkey numbers; MDC turkey management and research efforts; how harvest impacts turkey numbers; and more. Webcast participants can also share their questions for Tyl to answer.