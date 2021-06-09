 Skip to main content
June 29 webcast to cover Missouri wild turkey numbers, MDC management efforts
wild turkey

Join the MDC Wild Webcast on “Wild Turkeys in Missouri: Population Trends and MDC Management” on June 29 at noon to learn about wild turkey numbers in Missouri and MDC management efforts. Register in advance online at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZHk.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites turkey hunters, landowners and managers interested in wild turkeys, and others to join its Wild Webcast on “Wild Turkeys in Missouri: Population Trends and MDC Management” on June 29, at noon.

MDC Wild Turkey Biologist Reina Tyl will discuss factors that have contributed to Missouri wild turkey numbers and MDC management efforts regarding wild turkeys. The discussion will include information on wild turkey numbers over the years and why they are where they are today; how weather, predators, and habitat impact turkey numbers; MDC turkey management and research efforts; how harvest impacts turkey numbers; and more. Webcast participants can also share their questions for Tyl to answer.

Register in advance for the MDC Wild Webcast on “Wild Turkeys in Missouri: Population Trends and MDC Management” online at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZHk. Participants will be emailed a registration confirmation and instructions for joining the live webcast on June 29 at noon to 1 p.m.

